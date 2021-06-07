POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leader of Boko Haram said to have died in clash with rivals
Leader of Boko Haram said to have died in clash with rivals
There are reports the leader of Boko Haram is dead. It is not the first time the claim has been made. The latest has come from a rival terror group, which says Abubakar Shekau died in a battle with its fighters. Islamic State West Africa Province says they hunted him down and after he refused an offer to join them, he detonated an explosive device and killed himself. Security analyst, Kabir Adamu, has more. #Nigeria #BokoHaram #AbubakarShekau
June 7, 2021
