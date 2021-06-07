World Share

Why is Burkina Faso's army unable to tackle insecurity despite help from French and US troops?

Burkina Faso is facing a deepening security crisis, like many of its neighbours in the Sahel region. Over the weekend, gunmen carried out one of the area's deadliest attacks in recent memory in the northern part of the country. At least 160 people were killed, with many of the victims found in mass graves. Corrine Dufka, director of Human Rights Watch in West Africa weighs in on insecurity in Burkina Faso. #BurkinaFaso