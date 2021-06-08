POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Hague court to pass final verdict on case Ratko Mladic
02:45
World
The Hague court to pass final verdict on case Ratko Mladic
An international court in The Hague is to deliver its final verdict in the case of former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 after being found guilty of genocide for some of the worst atrocities committed in Europe since World War II. Mladic’s legal team has appealed the conviction. Aksel Zaimovic takes a look at his path to becoming a convicted war criminal.
June 8, 2021
