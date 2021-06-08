POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran’s Guardian Council Accused of Rigging Upcoming Elections
26:00
World
Iran’s Guardian Council Accused of Rigging Upcoming Elections
About 600 candidates applied to run for Iran’s upcoming elections, but only seven were authorised by Iran’s Guardian Council. The council itself was hand-picked by the Supreme Leader, Ali Hamaney. Several prominent reformists including former Parliamentary Speaker Ali Larijani, were disqualified from running. The prominent conservative hardliner Ebrahim Raisi is now the clear favourite to win. Public calls to boycott the poll are raising concerns that voter turnout could be as low as 30%. Guests: Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and a Professor at Tehran University Golnaz Esfandiari Senior Correspondent for Radio Free Europe Barbara Slavin Author and Director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council
June 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?