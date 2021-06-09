BizTech Share

Intelligence report: Qantas infiltrated by criminal gangs | Money Talks

Qantas says it's ‘disturbed’ by reports that 150 of its staff are involved in organised crime. The Nine newspapers and 60 Minutes reported that motorcycle gangs had 'infiltrated' Australia's flag carrier to import drugs and carry out other criminal activities that pose a risk to national security. Their reporting was based on classified intelligence. TRT World Senior Producer Natasha Hussain explains. #Qantas #CriminalGangs #Security