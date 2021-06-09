POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Intelligence report: Qantas infiltrated by criminal gangs | Money Talks
06:14
BizTech
Intelligence report: Qantas infiltrated by criminal gangs | Money Talks
Qantas says it's ‘disturbed’ by reports that 150 of its staff are involved in organised crime. The Nine newspapers and 60 Minutes reported that motorcycle gangs had 'infiltrated' Australia's flag carrier to import drugs and carry out other criminal activities that pose a risk to national security. Their reporting was based on classified intelligence. TRT World Senior Producer Natasha Hussain explains. #Qantas #CriminalGangs #Security
June 9, 2021
