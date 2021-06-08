POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PM Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family 'terrorist attack'
PM Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family 'terrorist attack'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killing of a Muslim family a terrorist attack. A 20-year-old Canadian man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after driving his truck into four members of a Muslim family. Police say it was a premeditated attack and that the victims were chosen because of their faith. Faisal Kutty, human rights activist and law professor weighs in. #JustinTrudeau #NathanielVeltman
June 8, 2021
