Ending the Filibuster | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

It is a legislative procedure that was used just last week by Republican Senators to block the Democrats’ push for a congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the US Capitol. A growing number of Democrats argue that the filibuster —a Senate rule that allows one or more lawmakers from the minority party to prevent or delay indefinitely a vote on a piece of legislation — is being used by Senate Republicans to obstruct President Biden’s agenda. Several other progressive pieces of legislation and White House priorities, including an infra-structure bill, have been stalled in the evenly-split Senate. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, wrote in a letter to his Democratic caucus, that Republican tactics have demonstrated “the limits of bipartisanship and the resurgence of Republican obstructionism” —warning that “the next few weeks will be hard and will test our resolve as a Congress and a conference”. Meanwhile a coalition of progressive groups are stepping up the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Schumer to get rid of the filibuster. More than 100 groups sent a letter to the New York Senator calling on the Senate Democratic caucus to “eliminate the filibuster as a weapon” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell can use to “block efforts to defend and strengthen our democracy and make our government work for the American people”. Guests: Lauren Cohen Bell Professor of Political Science at Randolph-Macon College Harry Reid Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott Former Republican Senator from Mississippi and Senate Majority Leader