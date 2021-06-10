World Share

Peru and Mexico’s Fragmented Presidential Elections

Peruvians are waiting to hear who won the presidential election in one of the country’s tightest elections. Also, Mexico faces one of the deadliest election cycles in recent history. The stakes are high in both of the key Latin American economies. Guests: Javier Farje Journalist and Latin America Analyst Colin Harding Latin American Analyst and Director of Latinform Amalendu Misra Senior Lecturer in Political Violence at Lancaster University