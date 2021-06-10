POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Senate passes spending package to boost tech sector | Money Talks
05:21
BizTech
US Senate passes spending package to boost tech sector | Money Talks
US lawmakers have put aside their differences to pass a major spending package to help the world's largest economy compete with its biggest rival, China. The bill calls for massive government investment in high-tech industries that have long been priorities for Beijing. Washington also wants to go after countries that have used unfair trade practices to challenge America's dominance. Paolo Montecillo reports. We were also joined by Daniel Ives. He's the managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York. #US #TechSector #Spending
June 10, 2021
