G7 leaders to call for fresh WHO probe into COVID-19 origin

Leaders at the G7 summit will reportedly call for a new investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus. The US intelligence services is already conducting a review of the pandemic's origins to find out whether the virus originated from human contact with an infected animal. Paul Hunter, epidemiologist and professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia weighs in on this probe. #COVIDorigins