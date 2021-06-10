POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
Leaders of the #G7 will meet in UK on Friday. It will be their first face to face gathering since 2019 because of the global pandemic. It’s also President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip which will include summits with NATO, the EU and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday he met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reaffirm the countries’ historic friendship, although continuing problems over the UK’s exit from the EU and its affect peace in Northern Ireland threatened to cast a shadow. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
June 10, 2021
