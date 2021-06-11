POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 members pledge 1B Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations
02:21
World
G7 members pledge 1B Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations
World leaders are being urged not to repeat the mistakes of the past over the pandemic and to rebuild their economies in a better more equal way. That was the plea from Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who is hosting his #G7 colleagues for a summit in the UK. The leaders represent the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies and are facing an agenda dominated by global coronavirus vaccinations and climate change. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
June 11, 2021
