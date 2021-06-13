POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
England open Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia
02:05
World
England open Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia
England open their EURO 2020 campaign against Croatia in London on Sunday. The hosts go into the competition as one of the favourites but standing in their way is a side they know all too well. The game is a rematch of the 2018 Russia World Cup semi-finals where Croatia beat England to advance to the final. And as Lance Santos reports, a lot has changed for both sides since that famous night in Moscow. #EURO2020
June 13, 2021
