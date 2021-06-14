POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Olympic variant next?! Tokyo 2020 fears of new coronavirus
Athletes are arriving in Tokyo and Japan is pushing ahead with the Olympics next month, even though we're in the midst of a pandemic. The Japanese government says they can handle it - but a lot of people are worried. They’re worried about the athletes and their support crews possibly bringing new variants to Japan. And they’re worried about people getting together and creating a so-called ‘Olympic variant’ and spreading that around the world. Is holding the games really worth the risk at a time like this? Well whatever your opinion, it appears it’s too late to stop it now.
June 14, 2021
