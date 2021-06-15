BizTech Share

Lebanon's medicine shortage exacerbated by reduced subsidies | Money Talks

Lebanese pharmacies have been running out of drugs for the past year, from specialised medicines to over-the-counter medication like paracetamol. People are searching numerous chemists, while also looking overseas for help. Hospitals are already short of basic equipment to treat patients, and the situation is about to get worse as government subsidies are due to be cut. Imogen Kimber reports. #Lebanon #MedicineShortage #Drugs