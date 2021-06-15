POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon's medicine shortage exacerbated by reduced subsidies | Money Talks
02:14
BizTech
Lebanon's medicine shortage exacerbated by reduced subsidies | Money Talks
Lebanese pharmacies have been running out of drugs for the past year, from specialised medicines to over-the-counter medication like paracetamol. People are searching numerous chemists, while also looking overseas for help. Hospitals are already short of basic equipment to treat patients, and the situation is about to get worse as government subsidies are due to be cut. Imogen Kimber reports. #Lebanon #MedicineShortage #Drugs
June 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?