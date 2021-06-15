POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BizTech
Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to borrow $16.4B in 2021 | Money Talks
Tax revenues in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have dwindled over the past year due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the East African nations are planning to bounce back with massive infrastructure projects, funded mainly by debt. We were joined by Agnes Gitau from London. She's the managing director of GBS Africa, an advisory services firm focused on the continent's economic and political risks. #Africa #Tanzania #Uganda
June 15, 2021
