RUSSIA-US RELATIONS: Putin and Biden face off

Vladimir Putin may, just may, have angled to get Donald Trump in The White House. Now he gets to meet the successor. Will Joe Biden be tough on Russia’s President? Or maybe it is time for a re-set. Guests: Paul Vallet Historian Natia Seskuria Associate Fellow at RUSI Klaus W. Larres Professor of History & International Affairs Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.