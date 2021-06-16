POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan visits Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha
04:43
World
Turkish President Erdogan visits Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in liberated Nagorno-Karabakh. The two leaders will sign in Shusha a historic agreement to strengthen ties between the two countries. Esmira Jafarova, Board Member of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, talks to TRT World about the significance of this visit. #Turkey #Azerbaijan #Erdogan #Aliev
June 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?