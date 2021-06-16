June 16, 2021
11:13
11:13
Deep Dive: A history of Black-Palestinian solidarity
Muhammad Ali marched for Palestinian rights. Malcolm X met with the PLO. Reggae legend Peter Tosh, Nelson Mandela, and Lauryn Hill have all stood for Palestinian freedom. From the Black Panthers to the Black Lives Matter movement, this mini-doc looks at how many internationalist Black freedom movements, scholars, artists and activists have opposed Israeli occupation for almost six decades. #Palestine
