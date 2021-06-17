POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
American Families Plan aims to boost social safety net | Money Talks
03:06
BizTech
American Families Plan aims to boost social safety net | Money Talks
The United States is one of the few industrialized nations that does not offer paid family leave. Without a nationwide policy, millions of workers forfeit their income to take care of a new child, a sick family member, or recover from illness. Now, President Biden has proposed a $1.8 trillion package the American Families Plan which would expand the social safety net. Kyoko Gasha has more on the proposal. #UnitedStates #AmericanFamiliesPlan #FamilyLeave
June 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?