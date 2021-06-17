POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU, US end airline subsidy dispute after 17 years | Money Talks
It's taken 17 years, four US presidents and $11.5B, but finally the European Union and the United States have resolved their dispute over aircraft subsidies. The hard-fought agreement comes during a four-month suspension of trade tariffs, as negotiators worked to clear the air. It's hoped the end of this bitter economic tussle will lift transatlantic relations. Melinda Nucifora reports. We were also joined by Karel Lannoo in Brussels. He's CEO of the Centre for European Policy Studies. #EU #US #AircraftSubsidies
June 17, 2021
