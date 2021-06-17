World Share

Should England footballers stop taking a knee at Euro 2020?

The (delayed) Euros 2020 is underway. It's one of the greatest football tournaments on earth. It's being played in 11 European countries and hundreds of millions of people will be watching, which means gestures like 'taking a knee' are being seen all over the world. Not all teams are doing it, but notably the England team is taking a knee before every match and while some people support it, it drives others up the wall.