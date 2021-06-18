BizTech Share

Army struggling to pay for medicine, fuel, food for soldiers | Money Talks

The international community has launched an urgent rescue mission to save Lebanon's military. The force is key to maintaining stability and security in the troubled nation. But it's now struggling to pay its soldiers, and can't even afford to put food on their tables. Melinda Nucifora has the latest developments in Lebanon's financial crisis. Let's speak now to TRT World Correspondent Imogen Kimber, who's been following the crisis in Beirut. #Lebanon #Army #Aid