World Share

Did the NATO Summit Bring New Hope for Turkey-US Relations?

The first NATO summit since the pandemic struck in 2020 wrapped up on June 14. All eyes were on disputing members of the alliance, particularly Turkey and the US. It was the first face-to-face meeting between President Erdogan and President Biden since the latter took office. While no clear breakthroughs were made, the friendly atmosphere did send a message - that the alliance is key to both the countries, and NATO as a whole. So will this summit mark the beginning of a new era for the two countries? Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Antalya Bilim University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at the Global Policy Institute