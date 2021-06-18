POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Several European countries record spike in Covid-19
01:46
World
Several European countries record spike in Covid-19
As the EU prepares to re-launch restriction-free travel within its borders, several European countries are recording a spike in #Covid-19 cases. Portugal has banned travel in and out of Lisbon, due to a surge of the virus in the capital. In Russia, where cases have increased 30 percent in the past week, vaccinations are being made compulsory for some industries. And, as Sarah Morice reports, football supporters in the Russian capital are being banned from gathering at fan zones.
June 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?