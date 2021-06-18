World Share

Several European countries record spike in Covid-19

As the EU prepares to re-launch restriction-free travel within its borders, several European countries are recording a spike in #Covid-19 cases. Portugal has banned travel in and out of Lisbon, due to a surge of the virus in the capital. In Russia, where cases have increased 30 percent in the past week, vaccinations are being made compulsory for some industries. And, as Sarah Morice reports, football supporters in the Russian capital are being banned from gathering at fan zones.