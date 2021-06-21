POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Apple Daily to shut down in a few days after assets frozen
05:20
World
The Apple Daily, Hong Kong's last remaining newspaper critical of Beijing, will have to shut down in a few days. The government has frozen its assets, and an adviser to its owner says that means it is unable to pay its staff. Last week more than 500 police officers raided the newspaper's offices and arrested five executives. Independent China strategist, Andrew Leung has more on Hong Kong’s controversial national security law. #AppleDaily
June 21, 2021
