Swedish PM Stefan Lofven ousted in no-confidence vote | Money Talks

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has become the first leader in the country's history to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament. His ousting follows a dispute over a rent control policy which saw the Left Party withdraw its support for the government and team up with right-wing parties. As Sarah Morice reports, the co-operation between the parties with polar political ideals has been labelled an unholy alliance. #Sweden #StefanLofven #NoConfidenceVote
June 22, 2021
