Judiciary chief Raisi wins presidency in a landslide victory | Money Talks
A landslide election victory may have ushered in a new Iranian president - but there isn't much optimism for a change of governing style. The former head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, won 62 percent of the vote and was the strong favourite before a single ballot had been cast - as most of his rivals had been disqualifiied. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran. We got more from Hooshang Amirahmadi who is a Distinguished Service Professor at Rutgers University. He is also the founder and president of the American-Iranian Council. He joins us now from Princeton in New Jersey. #IranElection #EbrahimRaisi #USsanctions
June 22, 2021
