POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia Votes Amid Opposition Boycott Calls, Military Conflict
26:00
World
Ethiopia Votes Amid Opposition Boycott Calls, Military Conflict
Ethiopia is going to the polls after decades of repressive rule. So far, Nobel Peace Prize winner, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the clear favourite. He is heading his newly formed Prosperity Party. However, Ahmed is accused of intimidation and disenfranchising voters. The military conflict in the northern region of Tigray, which has killed thousands, also overshadows this election. Ahmed's opponents say this election is not symbolic of democracy. Guests: Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist and an activist working with the Omna Tigray Advocacy Group Ledet Muleta Activist William Davison Senior Analyst on Ethiopia with the International Crisis Group
June 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?