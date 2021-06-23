POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Demand for UK hotels surges amid domestic travel boom | Money Talks
02:47
BizTech
Demand for UK hotels surges amid domestic travel boom | Money Talks
To Britain, where travel restrictions are forcing many people to opt for staycations. But soaring demand, combined with the fact that many of last year's holidays have been rescheduled for 2021, means most accommodation is booked up for months. It's good news for domestic tourism businesses, which have spent long stretches of the past year closed, but perhaps not such good news for holidaymakers desperate to get out of town. Natalie Powell reports. #UKhotels #DomesticTravel #Pandemic
June 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?