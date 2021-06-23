POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ramaphosa says Africa could start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines
04:14
World
Ramaphosa says Africa could start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa could start producing its own vaccines within a year via a technology transfer hub. The WHO is hoping major drug companies will support the initiative. Dr Emanuele Capobianco, head of health and care at the IFRC, discusses whether the ability for the African continent to produce its own vaccines would be a game changer. #CyrilRamaphosa
June 23, 2021
