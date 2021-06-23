What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Ramaphosa says Africa could start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa could start producing its own vaccines within a year via a technology transfer hub. The WHO is hoping major drug companies will support the initiative. Dr Emanuele Capobianco, head of health and care at the IFRC, discusses whether the ability for the African continent to produce its own vaccines would be a game changer. #CyrilRamaphosa