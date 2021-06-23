POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan emboldened the Taliban?
04:34
World
Has the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan emboldened the Taliban?
The United Nations says Afghanistan is entering a new and uncertain phase of its decades-long conflict. UN experts briefing the Security Council on Tuesday said the Taliban is continuing an intensive military campaign that will lead to even more violence against the Afghan people. We speak to former adviser to Afghan government Torek Farhadi, who says the withdrawal of US troops encouraged the Taliban to launch further attacks. #Afghanistan
June 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?