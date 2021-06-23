POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'People want to fire me or put me in jail' Why does Dr Fauci divide opinion?
'People want to fire me or put me in jail' Why does Dr Fauci divide opinion?
Doctor Anthony Fauci has been the US government's go to public health figure for more than 30 years and has become the face of the US's response to COVID-19. His supporters believe he’s done a great job in difficult circumstances, especially under president Trump, but his detractors think he’s made a mess of the coronavirus response and some believe he’s not just incompetent but corrupt. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/tRDGX-a9RE0
June 23, 2021
