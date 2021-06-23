POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
04:31
World
Iran says website seizure is not constructive for nuclear talks
The US Justice Department has seized control of a number of Iran-affiliated websites, accusing them of violating sanctions. Tehran warned on Wednesday that the US seizure of websites was ‘not constructive’ for ongoing talks on bringing Washington back into a landmark nuclear deal. Setareh Sadeqi, political analyst and researcher at the University of Tehran, weighs in. #IranWebsitesSeizure
June 23, 2021
