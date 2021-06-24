POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate court battles: Legal fight to save Planet Earth?
26:00
World
If you make billions from fossil fuels, if you help to pollute the world, then you will face the force of the law. That’s the implication behind a recent Dutch court ruling that Shell must cut its carbon emissions drastically to tackle climate change. Guests: Donald Pols Director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands Catherine Higham Climate Policy Analyst Markus Gehring Specialist in European Legal Studies
June 24, 2021
