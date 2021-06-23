World Share

Suppressing the Vote | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

With midterm elections less than 18 months away, Democrats in the US Senate pushed ahead with their attempt to pass the ‘For the People Act’, a voting rights bill aimed at expanding voting rights across the United States. The legislation known as HR 1 passed in the House of Representatives in early March without Republican support but failed to get enough votes in the Senate when it was put to a vote. Automatic voter registration and expanded mail-in and early voting are among some of the bill’s key provisions — as well as tighter rules on congressional redistricting, election security and campaign finance. Despite Republican congressional opposition, the ‘For the People Act’ has the support of 69% of Americans with 85% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans in favor. Democrats in Congress introduced the proposed legislation in an attempt to curb restrictive voting state laws that are being passed in record numbers by Republican-controlled legislatures. Since the 2020 election, 22 laws have already been enacted in 14 states, including the critical swing states of Arizona, Florida and Georgia, with an additional 61 bills currently advancing through 18 other states. Overall, lawmakers in 49 states have introduced at least 389 bills that would seemingly limit voting rights. Republicans argue these bills aim to improve public trust in elections. Democrats say it is a form of voter suppression aimed at making it more difficult for people to vote, especially in communities of color. So is this a Republican assault on the voting rights of Americans, primarily non-white communities? Or a power grab by Democrats as some Republicans argue? Guests: Ted Harvey Former Colorado Republican State Senator and Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President Marc Morial President of the National Urban League and Former Mayor of New Orleans Jacob Hacker Professor of Political Science at Yale University