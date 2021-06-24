POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Everything You Need To Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware Attacks
04:53
BizTech
Everything You Need To Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware Attacks
Ransomware attacks are rising at an alarming rate in the US as hackers exploit hard-to-trace cryptocurrency. Hackers steal corporate data and sabotage company infrastructure as a way to extort millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. As a result, many companies are choosing to buy up Bitcoin to pay ransom in case they get attacked. It is estimated that six companies in the US fall prey to such attacks every hour.
June 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?