07:57
BizTech
Tokyo Games to start next month after year-long delay | Money Talks
Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics have entered the final stretch. For organisers, it's been a marathon of logistical and financial problem-solving, after the Summer Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. With a month to the finish line, most Japanese still oppose the event. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, pushing through makes a lot of financial sense. Senior Producer Paolo Montecillo joined us in studio. #Olympics #Tokyo #Pandemic
June 24, 2021
