Ryanair plane hijacked over Belarus - what now?

It’s now been one month since a Ryanair plane with 132 people on board was essentially hijacked over Belarus and forced to land at Minsk airport. The hijacking was ordered by Belarus’s leader - Alexander Lukashenko - who is sometimes referred to as Europe’s last dictator. Lukashenko’s agents forcibly removed and arrested journalist Roman Protosevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, before letting the plane continue its journey. It’s an astounding story which one European leader called an ‘unprecedented act of state terrorism’ that can not go unpunished.