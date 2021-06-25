BizTech Share

Merkel calls for tougher travel rules to protect bloc | Money Talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on the European Union to adopt tougher rules on travellers from outside. She's urging a firmer line to prevent the spread of the highly-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in the bloc, where people are free to travel across borders. E-U members have signed off on a list of 13 countries whose residents are allowed to enter with few restrictions. Among those are the U-S and Australia. Former E-U member, Britain was excluded, due to rising infections linked to the Delta strain. Germany and France require quarantine for UK travellers. But countries that rely on British tourists, such as Spain and Portugal, do not. For more, we spoke to our correspondent Jack Parrock, who's covering the summit in Brussels. #AngelaMerkel #EUSummit #DeltaVariant