EU Leaders fail to agree on a possible summit with Russia
03:54
World
European leaders met at the EU Summit in Brussels to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, tensions with Russia and sanctions on Belarus. After the first day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the bloc failed to agree on a joint action against Russia and that a summit with Vladimir Putin remains unlikely. Georgi Asatryan from Plekhanov Russian University of Economics explains what’s next for Brussels and Moscow. #EUleaders
June 25, 2021
