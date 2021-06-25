POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Anti-Terror Operations in Northern Iraq
Turkey's Anti-Terror Operations in Northern Iraq
Operating out of the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq, the PKK terror group has regularly launched cross-border attacks into Turkey. Throughout much of last year the Turkish military launched a series of operations which located and destroyed PKK training camps and hideouts. Turkey’s decade’s long war against the PKK terror group has led to tense relations between Baghdad and Ankara. Turkey’s ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Guney explains the delicate relation. Guests: Ali Riza Guney Turkish Ambassador to Iraq
June 25, 2021
