Hong Kong promotes security chief in cabinet reshuffle
Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has reshuffled her cabinet, promoting her former security secretary to the city's number two position. John Lee has been named as Chief Secretary. The reshuffle comes a year after protests against a proposed extradition law. Political analyst Joseph Cheng discusses the significance of Hong Kong's Lam appointing John Lee as her number two. #HongKongsecuritylaw
June 25, 2021
