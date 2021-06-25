POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Summit: Turkey says EU’s decision is a ‘distraction tactic’
EU leaders have wrapped up their two-day meeting in Brussels. They discussed a variety of international issues such as the economic consequences of the pandemic and refugee crisis. The head of the EU commission has announced the block will allocate $3.5B of financial aid for refugees in Turkey. But the Turkish Foreign Ministry says the decision falls short of its expectations and reduces migration co-operation only to a financial dimension. Turkish ambassador to Prague, Egemen Bagis has more on Turkey’s reaction. #EUsummit
June 25, 2021
