EU Summit: Turkey says EU’s decision is a ‘distraction tactic’

EU leaders have wrapped up their two-day meeting in Brussels. They discussed a variety of international issues such as the economic consequences of the pandemic and refugee crisis. The head of the EU commission has announced the block will allocate $3.5B of financial aid for refugees in Turkey. But the Turkish Foreign Ministry says the decision falls short of its expectations and reduces migration co-operation only to a financial dimension. Turkish ambassador to Prague, Egemen Bagis has more on Turkey’s reaction. #EUsummit