The Plight of Refugees | Bigger Than Five

Displaced by war, persecution and natural disaster, tens of millions of refugees have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety. Are we doing enough to protect the most vulnerable among them: children? Guests: Philippe Lazzarini Commissioner-General of UNRWA Anne Richard Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Nadia Nadim Afghan-Danish Football Player Barbara Hendricls Opera Singer and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Maya Sanbar Palestinian-Lebanese Director and Multimedia Artist
June 26, 2021
