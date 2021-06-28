World Share

Is It Time for the EU to Reset Relations With Russia?

The European Union stands divided when it comes to relations with Russia. Germany and France are suggesting that the EU needs to once again engage with the Kremlin, but the idea has been met with fierce resistance from Poland and the Baltic states. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Moravietski, thinks a reset of relations with Russia would be rewarding the country for its aggressive policies. Guests: Dominik Tarczynski Member of Poland's Ruling Party and an MEP for the European Conservatives and Reformists Group Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Research fellow focusing on Russia and the Caucasus at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies