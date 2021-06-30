POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic freezes income for Nepal's climbing guides | money Talks
02:32
BizTech
The 2021 climbing season has come to a disappointing close in Nepal. The economy relies heavily on tourism, and for a second year in a row, COVID-19 lockdowns have frozen visitors out. Tens of thousands of workers have been left jobless, and the government isn't expecting the sector to recover any time soon. Melinda Nucifora has the story. #Nepal #ClimbingGuides #PandemicRestrictions
June 30, 2021
