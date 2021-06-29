BizTech Share

UN calls for coordinated response against discrimination | Money Talks

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, an estimated 30 million Africans were violently taken from their homes and sold as slaves in Europe and the Americas. Today, their descendants continue to suffer from systemic racism in nearly every aspect of daily life. That's according to a new report by the U-N, which also says governments continue to deny slavery's terrible, and lasting legacy. Paolo Montecillo has more. Let's get more on the report's findings and recommendations, let's go to Mona Rishmawi. She runs the rule of law and equality branch at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and joined us from Geneva. #UN #Racism GeorgeFloyd