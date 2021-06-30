World Share

Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Post-Pandemic Tourism Boom | Western Balkans’ Path to the EU and NATO

Tourism in Croatia is coming back to life after more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, becoming one of the first European countries to lift most of its restrictions for foreign visitors. A quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated and there are less than 100 new infections a day. Mirna Brekalo is in the prized destination of Dubrovnik to see how the city is gearing up for the season. And we interview the Mayor of Dubrovnik, Mato Frankovic. Plus, Aksel Zaimovic explains what’s behind the delay of the EU enlargement process with the Western Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp