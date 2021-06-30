POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Post-Pandemic Tourism Boom | Western Balkans’ Path to the EU and NATO
28:33
World
Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Post-Pandemic Tourism Boom | Western Balkans’ Path to the EU and NATO
Tourism in Croatia is coming back to life after more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, becoming one of the first European countries to lift most of its restrictions for foreign visitors. A quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated and there are less than 100 new infections a day. Mirna Brekalo is in the prized destination of Dubrovnik to see how the city is gearing up for the season. And we interview the Mayor of Dubrovnik, Mato Frankovic. Plus, Aksel Zaimovic explains what’s behind the delay of the EU enlargement process with the Western Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
June 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?