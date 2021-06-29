World Share

New York jury first to hear case against pharma companies

The pharmaceutical giant, #JohnsonandJohnson, has agreed a 230 million dollar settlement just days before the start of an important trial. Johnson and Johnson is one of several companies being sued by the state of New York. They're accused of fuelling an opioid epidemic in the United States. The case, which will go ahead without J&J's participation, consolidates 70 individual cases filed by government entities between 20-17 and 20-21 against opioid manufacturers, distributors and sellers. In addition to the financial settlement, Johnson and Johnson agreed to get out of the opioid business. Courtney Kealy has more.